Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) A police head constable allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, officials said.

Head Constable Dhruv Singh Jat (44) was found hanging from the tree alongside the road in an area under NEB police station limits. He was posted at Udyog Nagar police station in Alwar, police said.

Before leaving the house on Thursday evening, Jat told his family that he was going to Jaipur for official work.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police added.

