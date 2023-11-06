Union Minister Gajendra Singh pacifying supporters protesting after a BJP leader was denied ticket for Rajasthan polls (Photo/ ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6 (ANI): Supporters of former Rajasthan BJP president Arun Chaturvedi staged a protest on Sunday after he was denied a ticket when the party released another list of 15 candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls that are due to be held on November 25.

The party fielded Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines instead of Charturvedi.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mobile Internet Ban Again Extended Till November 8 To Curb Spread of Harmful Messages, Photos and Videos.

The protests were held at party headquarters in Jaipur.

Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attempted to pacify the protesters after speaking with them.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Father Kills Minor Daughter, Son; Later Dies by Suicide in Bahadurgarh.

Earlier during the day, the supporters of the former BJP Rajathan unit president, Ashok Parnami, protested after he was also denied a ticket.

The party fielded Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar instead of Parnami, a former MLA.

The protesting supporters alleged that the party has banned BJP workers.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

The party has named 15 candidates in the list released on Sunday.While Anshumaan Singh Bhati has been fielded from Kolayat, Prahlad Gunjal will be fighting from Kota North.

The BJP central election committee has also fielded Neerja Ashok Sharma from Rajakhera, Abhishek Singh from Masuda, Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh, KG Paliwal from Mavli, Premchand Gochar from Pipalda, and Radheyshyam Bairva from Baran Atru, which is a Scheduled Caste majority constituency.

The party has chosen Amit Chaudhary from Hanumangarh, Rajkumar Rinva from Sardarshahar, Upen Yadav from Shahpura, Chandramohan Batvada from Kishan Pole, Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar and Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5 along with four other state assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)