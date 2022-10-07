Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chief whip and Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi claimed that he received a show cause from the AICC over the September 25 fiasco via e-mail on Thursday.

Joshi is among those leaders who had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting over the high command's possible move to make Sachin Pilot the chief minister if incumbent Ashok Gehlot quit the post to contest the party president polls.

Pilot and Gehlot have been at loggerheads for long.

The party high command had on September 27 said it would issue notices also to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore, who are also among those loyal to Gehlot, for their "grave indiscipline".

According to the AICC, it had asked the three leaders to give an explanation within 10 days.

Joshi, however, said he received the notice only on Thursday and that he will respond to it. There is no official confirmation on whether Dhariwal and Rathore have replied to the notices.

The MLAs opposing the AICC's plan were of the demand that if Gehlot were to quit as the chief minister, one of the 102 MLAs that stood with the government during the crisis over two years ago be made his successor and not Pilot.

Demanding the chief minister's post, Pilot along with 18 MLAs had in July 2020 rebelled against Gehlot.

However, after the CLP meeting could not be convened, Gehlot had sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi and announced that he will not contest the party president's elections.

