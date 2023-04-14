Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday reported 397 new Covid cases and three more deaths, officials said

The fatalities were reported from Churu, Hanumangarh and Jaipur, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: BJP's Kisan Morcha Leader Shot Dead Inside Office by Bike-Borne Assailants in Dwarka, Probe Underway.

The new cases include 85 from Jaipur, 44 from Jodhpur, 42 from Jhalawar, 32 from Bikaner, 31 from Udaipur, 30 from Sikar and 29 from Ajmer among other places.

There are 1,764 active Covid cases in the state, the health department said.

Also Read | Italy: Trentino’s Bear Spared Culling Order, for Now.

Since January, 21 people have died in the state due to coronavirus, it said. PTI SDA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)