Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) As many as 115 coronavirus deaths and 6,103 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the overall figures to 7,590 fatalities and 9,09,521 infections.

Among the fresh figures, the maximum number of deaths (21) and positive cases (1,900) were reported from Jaipur, according to an official report.

Jodhpur recorded 11 deaths.

A total of 7,79,601 patients have recovered from the infection so far, while the number of active cases is 1,22,330.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)