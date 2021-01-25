Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,760, while 193 new cases pushed the infection tally to 3,16,845, a health department bulletin said.

There are 2,968 patients undergoing treatment for the disease in the state at present, it added.

According to the bulletin, 3,11,117 people have been discharged after recovery so far.

Till date, Jaipur has reported 514 COVID-19 deaths, Jodhpur 301, Ajmer 221, Kota 169, Bikaner 167, Bharatpur 120, Udaipur 115, Pali 109 and Sikar 100.

Of the 193 new cases, 30 were recorded in Jaipur, 24 in Kota, 22 in Nagaur, 21 in Alwar, 11 in Jodhpur, and 10 in Bhilwara, besides those in other districts of the state.

