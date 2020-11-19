Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 2,116, while 2,549 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,34,907.

According to a health department bulletin, 20,168 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the disease in the state.

The total number of recoveries is 2,12,623, it said.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 403 in Jaipur, 210 in Jodhpur, 160 in Ajmer, 154 in Bikaner, 120 in Kota, 98 in Bharatpur, 81 in Udaipur and 81 in Pali.

Of the new cases reported in the state, 519 are in Jaipur, 346 in Jodhpur, 210 in Ajmer, 205 in Alwar, 203 in Kota, 197 in Bikaner, 88 in Sikar and 85 in Sriganganagar, besides those in other districts.

