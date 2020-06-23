Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 395 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,627 including 3049 active cases and 365 deaths.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

