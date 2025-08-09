Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Personal Security Officer (PSO) and his son in the 2021 Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam paper leak case.

The SOG has arrested policeman Rajkumar Yadav and his son, Bharat Yadav.

Rajkumar, a resident of Jakharana village in Kotputli district, was residing in Jaipur. The investigation revealed that Rajkumar had bought the SI recruitment examination paper for his son Bharat Yadav.

Additional Director General of Police, ATS & SOG, VK Singh said that Rajkumar Yadav had his son, Bharat Yadav, and an acquaintance, Ravindra Saini, review the leaked question-answer set before the written exam.

The accused were arrested and taken into police remand until August 12.

The police said that the accused had taught the questions of the Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination 2021 from the pre-examination question-answer set.

According to ADG VK Singh, Satyendra Singh Yadav was illegally selected for the post of Sub Inspector at merit number 12. Ravindra Saini was selected at merit number 156, and Bharat Yadav passed the written examination for Sub Inspector. So far, a total of 120 accused, including 54 Sub Inspectors, have been arrested in the case.

Further investigations are still underway into the matter. (ANI)

