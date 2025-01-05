Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) The BJP government in Rajasthan has launched a policy for engaging social media influencers to publicise government schemes and programmes, officials sid on Sunday.

The policy launched by the information and public relations department categorises influencers into two groups. While category A includes those with over 1 lakh subscribers or followers, Category B includes influencers with a minimum of 7,000 and up to 1 lakh followers.

One influencer from each category will be selected at the district level, while two influencers from category A and one from category B will be picked at the divisional level, an official statement said.

The department will assist the influencers by providing training in content creation, video and audio editing, social media management and branding skills.

The influencers will be required to post at least one update per day regarding the state's welfare schemes on two of their social media handles, which include Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube,

"They will also be encouraged to share or re-post government content on their platforms to further spread awareness about these programmes," the statement said.

The policy was first announced in the state budget for 2024-25, it added.

