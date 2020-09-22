Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangled her husband to death after a dispute and kept the body in her house for one day before informing the police about it in Rajasthan's Churu district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Hamirwas area on Sunday night when the accused, Neeraj (28), strangulated her husband Nirmal Singh (34), police said.

She concealed the body in a bed but when foul smell started emanating, she informed the police about the murder on Monday night, SHO Hamirwas Subhas Chandra said.

"The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and handed over to family members today. The brother of the deceased has registered a case against the woman," he said.

Primary investigation reveals that the couple had a dispute and used to have heated arguments often.

"The woman has not been arrested so far and the matter is under investigation," he said, adding, that she has two minor children.

