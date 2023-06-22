Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent concession in fares for women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses.

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said.

Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget that the concession in fares for women passengers in ordinary roadways buses would be increased from 30 to 50 per cent. This was implemented from April 1.

At the inauguration of the bus terminal at Sindhi Camp here on May 25, the chief minister had announced that the concession would also be extended to Rajasthan roadways' buses.

