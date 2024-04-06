India News | Rajat Chaudhuri's 'Spellcasters': Part Psychological, Part Climate Adventure

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Writer Rajat Chaudhuri's new novel "Spellcasters" is a part psychological thriller and part climate adventure with a twist of the occult as it tells the story of a journalist who gets caught up in a case of a billionaire tycoon and chocolates laced with a secret drug.

Agency News PTI| Apr 06, 2024 05:06 PM IST
India News | Rajat Chaudhuri's 'Spellcasters': Part Psychological, Part Climate Adventure

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Writer Rajat Chaudhuri's new novel "Spellcasters" is a part psychological thriller and part climate adventure with a twist of the occult as it tells the story of a journalist who gets caught up in a case of a billionaire tycoon and chocolates laced with a secret drug.

On writing this dark and gripping story, Chaudhuri says, "Recently, industry captains have been talking about a '70-hour work week' and how we should work harder to beat other nations. Meanwhile, cautionary voices that flag the need to slow down because of 'planetary limits' get drowned out."

He then adds: "Limitless growth is an addictive dream, stronger than the most potent drugs, but the addict doesn't care about the damage it inflicts. Think of the poisoned air, the Himalayan landslides or the summer temperatures that broke all records, aren't these clear signs of a raging illness?"

"Spellcasters", he says, is a mirror to this diseased time, when persuasive hogwash rules over mind and matter, affecting and transforming people and the living planet in unimaginable ways.

A dragonfight with the shadows is inevitable for everyone, at some stage or another, in one lifetime or another. And it is time for such a fight for the protagonist Chanchal Mitra. Sometimes the dragon is internal, other times, external, and yet other times, internal and external simultaneously.

Mitra is a business reporter by day, dreamcatcher by night; he wakes up in some unknown desert town where he is supposedly sharing a shady hotel room with the flamboyant character, Kapoor, who is intent on abducting a billionaire.

Mitra inadvertently becomes the most integral part of the plot from thereon. Soon enough, they are joined by the mysterious, dark-eyed and raven-haired womancasters" is a part psychological thriller and part climate adventure with a twist of the occult as it tells the story of a journalist who gets caught up in a case of a billionaire tycoon and chocolates laced with a secret drug.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

