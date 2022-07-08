New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): In addition to his duties as Director of Project, at National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, Rajendra Prasad assumed the charge of Managing Director at NHSRCL on July 7.

Prasad has been working as the Director Project with NHSRCL since November 2017 and is overall in charge of civil engineering works of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, popularly known as the Bullet Train Project.

As the Director Project, NHSRCL, he has spearheaded the civil works of the MAHSR section in the state of Gujarat i.e. 352 Km including the award of the biggest single Infrastructure contract in the country comprising 237 Km long via-duct and 4 stations.

He has worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Chakradharpur (Feb 2015- May 2017), Group General Manager, DFCCIL (Dec 2011- Feb 2015), Chief Engineer, Construction Southern Railways (June 2006-April 2009) and Resident Engineer, General Consultants to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( Feb 1999- Feb 2004). (ANI)

