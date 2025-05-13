Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajesh Narwal, who is the father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation following Operation Sindoor.

Rajesh Narwal asserted that PM Modi's address clearly sent a message to Pakistan. He heaped praise on Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces conducted following the Pahalgam terror attack. Narwal emphasised that the military action was a decisive blow to the "nursery of terrorism" and that the government had taken the right action to break its backbone.

"PM Modi addressed the countrymen after the military action taken after the Pahalgam terror attack. One thing has been made clear in the address, a message has been given to Pakistan, which gives shelter to terrorism and where terrorism has its roots, and it has also been warned that this barbaric terrorist attack was carried out on unarmed people, in which my son Lieutenant Vinay was martyred, I agree with the military action taken against it, it is a good deed. A strong blow has been given to the nursery of terrorism, its trainers, its masters, strict action has been taken, a right action has been taken to break its backbone", Rajesh Narwal told ANI.

He further praised the Indian Army and stated that they took the military action with whole morale, and it can only be done once the government gives them complete freedom. Rajesh Narwal explained that the current time is neither for war nor for terrorism, but if war is needed to wipe out terrorism, then it is right.

"The Indian army has taken action with whole morale; they were able to do so only because our government gave them permission to take action. We have also caused damage to their military bases. In this regard, I would like to say that 26 families have suffered personal loss which cannot be compensated. Still, after this action, Pakistan should understand that there is no warning for the cowardly attack carried out by terrorists. If Pakistan fires even a single bullet, it will be an attack. This time, there is no forgiveness; this is a moratorium. If they do something this time, they will not be spared. This is not the time of war, this is not the time of terror either. If war is to be resorted to eliminate terror, then it is right", he added.

On Monday, during his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

In Operation Sindoor, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

