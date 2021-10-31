Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajib Banerjee is set to rejoin the All India Trinamool Congress during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura today, sources said.

Former TMC leader who was earlier a minister in Mamata Banerjee government was inducted in the national executive committee of the BJP earlier this month.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Subsequent, to his inclusion in the committee many BJP leaders' were upset about the decision of the national leadership.

Rajib Banerjee contested the West Bengal polls as a BJP candidate from Domjur constituency and lost to the TMC candidate.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Post the defeat the speculation of him going back to TMC was already making the rounds.

This comes amidst many BJP leaders like Babul Supriyo defecting to TMC in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)