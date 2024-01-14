Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to ex-servicemen of the country and acknowledged the nation's affection towards soldiers during Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

"Today is Veteran's Day. Even today when I am present among you all, I feel the gratitude that the citizens of this country have towards their soldiers," Singh said in his address.

"Every citizen of this country, no matter which region he/she belongs to has a special affection towards our soldiers. Therefore, today on the occasion of Veteran's Day, on behalf of a grateful nation, I salute all our ex-servicemen for their service to the country," he added.

Singh participated in the eight Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations at Air Force Station in Kanpur on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Singh highlighted the historical significance of Kanpur in the category of military.

"It is no less than a coincidence that we have gathered at a place like Kanpur to honour our veterans. Kanpur has its importance in the category of military history of this country," the Defence Minister outlined.

"When India's freedom struggle began in 1857, Peshwa Nanasaheb led the rebellion from Bithoor in Kanpur," he said.

"Lakshmi Sehgal ji was the first woman captain of the Indian National Army formed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during the freedom struggle. She also had a close relationship with Kanpur. She even spent the last moments of her life in Kanpur," he added.

As a part of scaling up Veterans' Day, the Chief Ministers/Lieutenant Governors have been urged to celebrate the day in their respective States/Union Territories.

The Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year as it was on this day in 1953 that the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led the forces to victory in the 1947 war, formally retired from the Service.

The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting such interactive events in honour of the Ex-Servicemen. (ANI)

