Valsad (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attended the 25th anniversary celebrations of Shri Rajchandra Mission in Dharmapur, where he inaugurated the Shrimad Rajchandra Centre of Excellence for Women and lauded its role in empowering rural and tribal communities in Gujarat, especially South Gujarat.

During the speech, he recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of the centre in 2022 and said he considered it a "great fortune" to inaugurate the facility in person.

Also Read | Nitin Nabin Set To Be Elected As New National President by January 20.

He said, "In 2022, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Centre of Excellence for Women here... today I have got the opportunity to inaugurate it. I consider this my great fortune."

He said the centre, spread across 11 acres, has been envisioned as a comprehensive support hub for women, providing opportunities in skill development, livelihood enhancement and leadership training under one roof.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Expected Pay Hike for Central Government Employees Across Levels 1 to 18 Explained.

He said during the speech, "I have been told that this centre is spread over 11 acres and provides and will continue to provide support to women under one roof for skill development, livelihood, and leadership development, etc."

"I met the tribal sisters and daughters who were working there... I became very emotional after seeing the smiles on their faces," Singh said, adding that sustained capacity-building efforts are underway at the centre and applauded the centre for it.

He added, "They are being trained in everything from traditional crafts to artificial intelligence."

Ultimately, he emphasised that the rural poor and tribal communities in Gujarat, especially in South Gujarat, will benefit from this Centre. He said, "The women will not just become skilled but also self-sufficient."

The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, founded on the teachings of spiritual leader Shrimad Rajchandra, marked its silver jubilee with an event that highlighted its expanding social outreach and development initiatives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)