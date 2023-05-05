Jammu, May 5 (PTI) The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday held anti-Pakistan protests here following the death of five soldiers in an explosion triggered by militants during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The explosion took place in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where the operation is underway to flush out the terrorists.

Also Read | Reels Craze Takes Life Again, Teenager Killed After Being Hit by Train While Shooting Videos on Railway Track in Hyderabad.

Led by BJYM's North Jammu president, Rajat Singh Manhas, scores of the outfit's members held anti-Pakistan protests in the Janipur area.

Manhas said the central government should carry out operations in the hilly areas of Rajouri and Poonch to flush out terrorists and their supporters.

Also Read | India Witnesses 18% Hike in Weekly Cyberattacks in January-March 2023.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grief over the incident an said the killings of army men deserves unequivocally condemnation from everyone.

"I send my sincere condolences to the families of soldiers. Deeply saddened by the tragic news from Rajouri. My thoughts are with the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing encounter. May the everlasting peace prevail in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)