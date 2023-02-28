Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) In an apparent case of suicide, a CRPF jawan was found dead with a bullet injury inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The jawan was on sentry duty inside Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 2.45 am, they said.

The reason behind the apparent suicide is not known yet. Police have started inquest proceedings in the matter, they said.

A resident of Kerala, the jawan was recently posted in Rajouri following additional deployment of 18 companies to strengthen security in the aftermath of the January 1 Dhangri terror attack that left seven civilians dead and 14 others injured.

