New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha faced adjournment for the second consecutive day on Friday with the Opposition parties protesting on the ethnic violence in Manipur and seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement followed by a detailed discussion on the issue by suspending the listed business for the day.

After the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, Opposition members sought to raise the issue and urged the chair to consider their notices on the suspension of business for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chaddha, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien were among MPs who sought to raise the matter leading to a din.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to convince the MPs that the government is ready to hold a debate on the matter and there is no confusion about it. A member also asked if a matter pending in the court could be discussed in the House.

As oppositon members continued raising their demand, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.

The matter led to two back-to-back adjournments of the House on Thursday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha has also faced adjournments on the Manipur issue. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion. (ANI)

