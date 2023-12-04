New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned till tomorrow at 11 am.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted the panel of vice chairpersons on Monday, comprising eight members, in the presence of 50 per cent women parliamentarians.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies; State Government Issues Alert to Eight Districts.

The eight-member panel will now have four women members: Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, and Bharatiya Janata Party's MPs Phangnon Konyak, Darshana Singh and Sonal Mansingh.

Dhankhar made the announcement regarding the reconstituted panel in the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Also Read | Stock Markets Surge Over 2% To Hit Lifetime Highs After Assembly Election Results; Investors Richer by Rs 5.81 Lakh Crore.

The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session, which will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22.

The government has 21 Bills on its agenda for the session, including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)