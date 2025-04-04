New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha early Friday adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's Rule in strife-torn Manipur with members across party lines supporting the decision, while the opposition slammed the Centre for the situation in the state.

Speaking at the end of a discussion on the resolution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoped for an early resolution of the conflict between two warring communities in Manipur.

Shah informed the House that two meetings between the communities have already taken place in Manipur. He hoped a third would take place in New Delhi soon.

The minister informed the members that the government had taken all necessary steps to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Though he admitted that 260 lives were lost in Manipur in the ethnic strife, he said the majority of of people were killed in the first week of violence.

He said talks were on with both, Meitei and Kuki, communities for a peaceful solution.

Shah also attacked the opposition for "politicising" the violence and said similar incidents took place in the state during Congress regime, when no prime minister visited the state.

