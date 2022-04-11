New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

Addressing the event, the BKU leader said, "There is a need for another protest. This is not a political platform, Chief Minister KCR is a farmer and he is not asking for votes here. The Chief Minister who fights for farmers' issues, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be with them."

"If farmers speak about the issues then ED is sent. Where to complain? But the farmer is not weak and will fight for the rights. We demanded the law on MSP guarantee but the Centre says it is a state matter," Tikait added.

Tikait also expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government for extending support to the farmers' protest on the Delhi borders.

"Big thanks to the Telangana government for supporting us in the battle which we fought for 13 months. Grateful that you have come to Delhi to protest for the farmers' issues. The Central government in 13 months didn't understand the farmer issue," he said.

He further questioned the Centre on not providing free electricity to the farmers across the country.

"Telangana government gives free electricity to farmers in the state, then why this policy is not provided in the entire country?" Tikait said.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister KCR issued a warning to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" in the next 24 hours.

The TRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other elected representatives are taking part in the "dharna" while raising claims that the "Centre's policy is discriminatory towards Telangana farmers".

Recently, the TRS workers had blocked four National Highways in Telangana to press their demand for a "uniform" procurement policy in the country. The party decided to protest in Delhi in their bid to raise the issue at the national level.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing the media, Kavitha said that the food security of the country will be endangered if there is no 'uniform procurement' policy by the Centre. (ANI)

