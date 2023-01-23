Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Bombay court on Monday directed the Mumbai police not to take any action against Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant till Tuesday in connection with a case lodged against her by a model.

Sawant has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. According to the prosecution, Rakhi Sawant showed some videos of the complainant which are sexually explicit in nature to the media.

Also Read | Congress Will Put All Its Might Behind Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood, Says Rahul Gandhi.

The bench of Justice MS Karnik posted the matter for tomorrow.

Mumbai police have registered a case against Sawant on the model-actor's complaint on January 19 alleging that Sawant made inappropriate videos and photos of her which has gone viral.

Also Read | Layoffs 2023: First COVID-19, Now Job Uncertainty, Indian Professionals Undergo Tremendous Stress, Anxiety.

The Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt.

On Thursday, Sawant was detained by the Amboli police after a Mumbai sessions court rejected her anticipatory bail application on Wednesday.

A feud between the two tinsel town celebrities, Sawant and another has been ongoing for some time now. In November 2022, Rakhi Sawant and the other model filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)