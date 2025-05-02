Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee began a three-day meeting in Ayodhya to review the progress of the temple construction. On the first day, committee president Nripendra Mishra provided major updates on the construction.

He stated that inspections were conducted at various locations within the temple, and that most of the construction (except for an auditorium and a wall) is expected to be completed by December 2025.

"Except for constructing a four-kilometre boundary wall and the auditorium, all other constructions will be completed by December 2025," committee president Mishra remarked.

Most idols have already reached their respective temples. Only two idols- one for the Ram Darbar and another for the Shesha Avatar temple. The Ram Darbar idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on May 23, whereas the other is to be installed before May 30.

A grand ceremony will be held from June 3 to 5, for the idol installation in all temples.

The committee has finalised a plan to allow 750 devotees daily to visit the temple's first floor, starting after the idol installation. Entry will be through online passes issued by the trust.

"There are six temples in the 'Parkota' and seven outside the 'Parkota'... The program for June 5 involves performing the puja at the temples with rituals, and the idols will be installed. This project will commence on June 3 and is expected to be completed by June 5. After that, the trust will decide when the devotees should go to the first floor. The plan has been finalised, allowing 750 devotees to access the first floor daily through the pass. That online pass will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. About 50 devotees will visit Ram Darbar on the first floor every hour," Mishra added.

For safety reasons, sensors have been installed to monitor the temple structure. These will help check for movement in the stones and ensure the building remains stable. Based on sensor data, a three-month study will be conducted.

Mishra also confirmed that teak wood doors have been installed on the first floor for security. There are no plans to use gold plating on these doors-gold work will only be done on the temple's shikhars (spires), which are expected to be completed by July.

Further gold work includes crafting Lord Ram's weapons and ornaments, which will be used in the final stages of the construction. (ANI)

