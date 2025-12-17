Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): In the wake of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban, Arun Gupta, sensitised all the registered NGOs of Ramban district besides reviewing their mandatory documents and functioning.

They were cautioned that the adversaries or anti-national elements want to take their undue advantage in carrying out anti-national activities.

They were warned that details of all their documents and accounts can be inspected anytime, especially those NGOs which are registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act need to maintain their accounts, which can be inspected anytime by the competent authority.

They were also warned that those NGOs which don't follow the mandatory regulation and their work thereby giving a chance to the anti-national elements, thus risking the internal security of the nation, can be prosecuted as per the law of the land.

He said that an advisory has been issued to NGOs to keep all their record pertaining to either Balance Sheets or a list of their members, their personal information and their activities complete and updated.

He warned that if they found anything incriminating or suspicious, legal action would be taken against them.

"The advisory states that any record, such as balance sheets, a fresh list of members or their backgrounds and personal information, should be kept ready and keep a track of their activities, so when a team comes for inspection, they have the records ready... Strict action will be taken in case anything incriminating is found in the records. If they maintain everything properly, the District Administration will appreciate..." he said.

He informed that besides their registration with the Registrar of Societies, these NGOs need to be registered with the respective district as a Trust as the power of registration has been transferred from the Judicial magistrate to the Additional Deputy Commissioner or magistrate (ADC/ADM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) who are competent to register a NGO after verification from concerning agencies and Police. (ANI)

