Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Friday got the three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects allegedly involved in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe IED blast incident.

The two prime suspects, Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were produced before an NIA court in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Debashish Mallick Choudhary said, "A special NIA court has granted a three-day transit remand to produce them before the appropriate NIA court in Bengaluru. One is the absconding accused, along with the main accused. There was a long seizure list containing laptops, mobile phones, sim cards and other digital devices."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has arrested the perpetrator and the architect behind the explosion at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru.

The two key absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, identified as Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, were traced out to their hide out near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, and execution of the blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law.

On the early morning hours on Friday, NIA said, its teams were successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata, where they were hiding under false identities.

NIA said that the individuals from various spheres of the suspects' lives were being called in for questioning to gather crucial evidence and information pertinent to the case.

Earlier on March 29, the NIA also declared rewards of Rs 10 lakh on each of the two key absconders. (ANI)

