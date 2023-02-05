New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Former Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, took charge as new President of AIIMS Bilaspur on Sunday.

"Dr Prof Randeep Guleria has taken charge as the new President of AIIMS Bilaspur. Dr Guleria is the former Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, and a renowned expert in the fields of pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine," tweeted AIIMS Bilaspur.

Dr Guleria was the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi where he served as faculty for over three decades.

He was instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2011.

Dr Guleria is well-recognized for his pioneering work in the field of lung cancer, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), respiratory muscle functions, and sleep disorders. He has over 400 publications in reputed International and Indian journals, and 49 chapters in various prominent books.

He completed his MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and later pursued Doctor of Medicine (MD) in General Medicine, and a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Pulmonary Medicine from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Recipient of Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy Award, former AIIMS Delhi director is globally renowned for his vast experience and exceptional contribution to India's Covid response.

He is also associated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a member of its Scientific Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation and influenza vaccination and is part of the editorial boards of several medical journals such as the JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association (India), Indian Journal of Chest Diseases, Lung India and Chest India.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Guleria was supposed to superannuate from AIIMS in April 2024, but he took voluntary retirement on November 13.

Pertinent to mention, after voluntary retirement from AIIMS Delhi, Dr Guleria joined Medanta Hospitals in December last year. (ANI)

