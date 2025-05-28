Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A police encounter in Lucknow has led to the injury of Kamal Kishore alias Bhaddar, resident of Sidhauli district Sitapur, accused of raping a minor girl. The incident occurred on May 27, around 2:00 AM, and the accused was shot in the leg during a retaliatory firing by the police team after he fired from a pistol.

The police team tried to catch the accused around 3:00 AM, leading to an exchange of fire. A motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge were recovered from the accused.The accused has been sent to the trauma centre for treatment.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Under the leadership of ACP Mahanagar Neha Tripathi, a police team was conducting a check at Bandha Road Raghuvanshi Dhal on Tuesday night. When they tried to stop bike rider Kamal Kishore, he attempted to flee and fired at the police. In the ensuing encounter, Kamal Kishore alias Bhaddar was shot in the leg.

The police have taken swift action in this case, conducting an encounter that resulted in the accused being injured and apprehended.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The encounter highlights the proactive measures taken by the police to apprehend criminals and ensure public safety.

Earlier on May 27, a wanted criminal involved in multiple cow slaughter cases was injured in a police encounter during a late-night checking operation in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, while another suspect managed to escape, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said the incident occurred between the night of May 26 and 27 in a village under Didauli Police Station jurisdiction.

"On the intervening night of 26-27 May, a checking was conducted in a village under the Didauli Police Station area. During that, two people came on a bike. When the police team tried to stop them, they did not cooperate and opened fire on the police. One head constable was injured in the incident," said the SP.

In response, the police returned fire and injured one of the suspects. The injured accused was later identified as Kasim, who has over 20 cases registered against him, including cow slaughter. The second suspect fled the scene. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)