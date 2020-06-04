India News | Rape Case Filed Against Former Collector of Janjgir-Champa District

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 4 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the then collector of Janjgir-Champa district JK Pathak for allegedly raping a woman, said Superintendent of police Parul Mathur on Wednesday.

The Superintendent of police said the woman alleged that the incident took place on May 15.

"A woman filed a complaint today against the collector and said she alleged that he used to send her obscene messages and raped her in his office. A detailed statement was taken and mobile records were verified," SP told the reporters.

A case has been filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

