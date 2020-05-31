India News | Ration Provided to 4,86,000 People in Haryana Through 'Distress Tokens'

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said that providing ration to every needy has remained the topmost priority of the State government during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and around 4,86,000 people in the State have been provided with ration through 'Distress Tokens'.

"The ration cardholders as well as those who do not have any card, have been provided ration through 'Distress Tokens'. This facility was provided to around 4,86,000 people in the State," an official statement quoted Chief Minister Lal as saying.

The Chief Minister said that the State government through Haryana Roadways buses and Special Sharmik trains made elaborate arrangements to send labourers back to their respective home states from Haryana in a safe and systematic manner.

The Chief Minister said that additional procurement centres were set up by the government for hassle-free procurement of farmers' crops during COVID-19 pandemic. If the farmers' payment of this season is outstanding, then the concerned department should make sure to release the pending amount to the concerned farmer immediately.

He said about 3000-liter water is required for sowing one kg rice. "Therefore, to save water for ourselves and for the coming generations, we have to adopt crop diversification He said that farmers have been called upon to save water by sowing other crops instead of paddy," he said.

He said that as Lockdown 4.0 is over, and now the Ministry of Health has announced #Unlock1, "therefore during this period, everyone should wear masks and ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms."

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," MHA said in its guidelines for #Unlock1.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1." (ANI)

