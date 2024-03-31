Guwahati, Mar 31 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Ravi Kota on Sunday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam.

In an official ceremony at the secretariat, Kota, who was the additional chief secretary, assumed charge from Paban Kumar Borthakur, who retired.

Kota, an IAS officer of the 1993 batch, was looking after Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Finance departments as the additional chief secretary.

Though relieved from the Finance Department, he will continue to hold charge of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises after assuming the office of the chief secretary, an official order stated.

After taking charge, Kota said, "I seek support from all the people and colleagues to take forward the work of my predecessor. I hope to contribute to the development work being undertaken by the Assam government."

He wished to increase the speed of work in implementing the infrastructure projects in the state.

