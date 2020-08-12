Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, stating that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in the state is "not a new project" and it will not affect the water needs of Telangana.

In response to the letter by Shekhawat regarding construction of new projects in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister informed the Union minister that "no" new project is taken up by the state government, Andhra Pradesh is drawing only the share allocated to the state in Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal 1 (KWDT). Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is implementing the same, he reminded.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's Residence Vandalised Over 'Inciting Social Media Post', Probe Ordered.

He claimed that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme is not a new project, and not completing that project will adversely impact six districts. He assured that "it will not affect the water needs of Telangana."

Reddy, through his letter, assured that there would be no adverse impact on Telangana's share in Krishna river waters. "Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) would only supplement the existing projects through the same existing canal system, and no additional ayacut or canal or storage is added," he said.

Also Read | Thane: Fire at Medical Shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital, Four COVID-19 Patients Shifted.

Emphasising that Andhra Pradesh government did not take up any new projects, he said that Andhra Pradesh is not drawing even its legitimate share of water from Krishna river and the projects taken up by Telangana will adversely cut into Andhra's share of water. "Because of that, Andhra Pradesh is left with no option other than take up Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. Moreover, restraining Andhra from undertaking Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme with no similar direction to Telangana in past would result in irreparable damage to AP's interests," he said

The Chief Minister further mentioned that Telangana has taken up two lift irrigation schemes on Krishna river, which is a violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. So, a writ petition is filed in the Supreme Court. "The apex court directed MoWR, GoI to convene apex council meeting. The apex council held in 2016, but meeting did not give any directions to Telangana government. Subsequently, Andhra Pradesh demanded 2nd meeting of Apex Council, which is not convened till date," he said.

He further pointed out that Telangana government is constructing 4 new irrigation schemes on the Krishna river, ignoring the directions of KRMB. " Telangana state's unilateral decision to construct 4 projects deprives the drinking and irrigation needs of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts" he observed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)