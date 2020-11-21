Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): After the state government decided to open all religious places, Raza Academy has written a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to allow Muslims to pray at the Raj Bhawan mosque.

In a letter to the governor, M Saeed Noori, Raza Academy secretary-general said, "After the announcement by the state government to allow all religious places to open up, a wave of happiness spread in the state and people thanked the Hon CM of Maharashtra as well as the police and BMC departments for their efficient handling of the pandemic."

"However, even though the entire country has opened up its religious places, the Raj Bhawan employees refused to allow Muslims to offer the Jumuah Namaz (Friday prayer) in the mosque with just 5 to 7 people praying inside," he added.

"We request you to immediately issue orders to the staff to allow the people of the locality to offer Jumuah namaz as they used to do before the pandemic," Noori said.

Religious places across Maharashtra reopened for devotees to offer prayers from Monday after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had on Saturday informed that all religious places including temples, shrines, churches, dargahs, etc in the state will be allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16. (ANI)

