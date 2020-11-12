Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) A Gurjar leader on Wednesday claimed that they have reached a consensus over their demands with the Rajasthan government.

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti has been demanding that the state government get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent quota to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

The Gurjar body had launched an agitation over their demands on November 1.

After a marathon meeting with a ministerial group, the Gurjar delegation, including Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

However, the delegation said they will take a decision on calling off their agitation at the protest site in Bharatpur's Bayana.

"A consensus has been reached over the demands with the state government. We have trust that the government will work on the agreement. However, we will take a decision on the calling off of the agitation at the protest site," Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla said after the meeting.

Gurjars had blocked the Hindaun-Bayana road and the Delhi-Mumbai rail route.

On October 31, a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti held discussions with a Cabinet sub-committee in Jaipur, in which a consensus had emerged on 14 points.

