New Delhi, November 11: Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin.

These fresh cases came out of 64,121 tests, including 19,304 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day. The city's positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent, the bulletin said. Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,830 cases was recorded on Tuesday. It had also reported 83 deaths.

The city recorded 85 fatalities on Wednesday which pushed the death toll to 7,228. The only time it recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93). The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 42,629 from 41,385 the previous day, the bulletin said.

