Gonda (UP), May 21 (PTI) BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a section of wrestlers, on Sunday said he is ready to undergo a narco test provided wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia take it too.

The president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) made the remark in a Facebook post.

"I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also take them with me. If both the wrestlers agree for the same, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted in Hindi.

"I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram," Singh added.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23, accusing the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh of sexual exploitation.

The MP also held a public meeting in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said, "I don't understand that the children for whose success I sacrificed everything, have become toys of politics today".

"Even after four months, they do not have any audio, video or any other recording to prove allegations against me. Story after story is being told. They should know that the whole country is angry today. People of all castes and religions are standing with me," Singh claimed.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging an FIR against Singh. In the meantime, the Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.

