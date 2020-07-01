Ahmedabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 675 on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 33,318, the health department said.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic rose to 1,869 with 21 COVID-19 patients succumbing, it added.

With 368 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 24,038.

Ahmedabad district reported 215 new cases, followed by Surat at 201.

Surat district reported more than 200 cases for the first time.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district now stands at 21,128 and that in Surat at 5,030.

Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases in Surat city, state's Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi on Wednesday visited the city.

She visited affected zones ofKatargam, Nandu Doshi's Wadi, Amaroli-Raghuveer Society and Varachha Sudama Chowk, tweeted Municipal Commissioner B N Pani.

Vadodara district reported 57 new cases, taking its tally to 2,324.

Ahmedabad's death toll rose to 1,449 with eight new fatalities reported on Wednesday. Surat reported five fatalities, raising the number of COVID-19 deaths in the district to 163.

One death each was reported in the districts of Rajkot, Bharuch, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Kheda, Amreli, Dahod and Devbhoomi Dwarka.

Other districts which reported high number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday are Navsari (24), Jamnagar (18), Bharuch (15), Rajkot (15), Valsad (15), Banaskantha (12), Surendranagar (12) and Mehsana (10).

The state has 7,411 active cases with 63 patients on ventilator, the health department said in its daily release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,318, new cases 675, deaths 1,869, discharged 24,038, active cases 7,411 and people tested so far 3,80,640.

