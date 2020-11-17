Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI) Recoveries from COVID-19 touched 4.61 lakh in Kerala with 6,620 people being cured of the disease on Tuesday as against 5,792 fresh infections.

The COVID-19 count mounted to 5,31,372 while the toll was inching toward the grim mark of 2,000 with 27 more fatalities, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The active cases in the state continued to remain high with 70,070 people undergoing treatment.

So far 4,61,394 patients have been cured of the deadly virus, the Minister said in a press release here. The 5,792 fresh infections were detected after 56,157 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.31 per cent.

So far, 55,54,265 samples have been sent for testing. Malappuram accounted for the maximum number of cases at 776 followed by Kollam 682, Thrissur 667, Kozhikode 644 and Ernakulam 613. Kasaragod reported 96 cases, the least. Twentyseven deaths took COVID-19 toll to 1,915. Of the positive cases, as many as 64 were health workers, 104 had come from outside the state, 4,985 were infected through contact. A total of 3,20,023 people are under observation in various districts, including 16,805 in hospitals. Eight areas were included in the hotspot list, while nine removed, the release added. PTI UD

