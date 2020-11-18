Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a BSF constable and two others in connection with the recovery of 11 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan.

Constable Barinder Singh was arrested from the BSF premises in Rajasthan's Ganganagar in an operation by the Jalandhar police, according to a release.

A .30 bore foreign-made pistol, a motorcycle and 745 gm of heroin was recovered from him, police said.

The arrest of three persons, including the BSF constable, came a day after the recovery of 11 kg of heroin and Rs 19.25 lakh in cash from four drug smugglers, said police.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the BSF constable was "instrumental" in transferring drugs from across the Indo-Pak border and handing them over to the other accused.

Constable Barinder Singh, a resident of Bathinda, was posted at the Majhiwala post in Karanpur.

Following his interrogation, two other accused--Balkar Singh Balli and Jagmohan Singh Jaggu--both residents of Ganganagar were arrested on Wednesday.

A .30 bore pistol and Rs 8 lakh in cash were recovered from Balkar Singh.

