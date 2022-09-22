New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the leadership meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) on Thursday.

During the inauguration, Mandaviya said, "Sewa and Sahyog are part of our legacy, an integral part of our Sanskar; They also define the motto of the Red Cross Society, which is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need and emergencies".

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Nursing Student Groped by Hawker in Central Railway Local Train; Arrested for Molestation.

The purpose of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to discuss ways and means to improve the functioning of IRCS. Top functionaries of the State Red Cross and other dignitaries participated in the meeting.

Congratulating IRCS for its commendable work, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "Red Cross is identified with hope and "Asha" for people. It epitomises credibility and assured presence".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Japan To Attend Former PM Shinzo Abe's Funeral on September 27.

On the same occasion he cautioned that if IRCS does not keep pace with changing times, its relevance and identity may be lost.

"IRCS needs to introspect on its strengths and weakness and chart an action plan on how it redefines itself to embrace the changing role with time. This may need deep diving into structural and organisational structures, attention of discipline in working of IRCS regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms, better utilisation of digital technology for people-centred activities among other things", he noted.

Speaking on the advancements in India's healthcare facilities witnessed recently during the Covid pandemic, the Union Minister stated, "We are always fascinated with the healthcare models of other countries, but COVID showed the strength of our system and exposed the weaknesses of even advanced countries.

He stressed, "India not only managed COVID with successful regional models but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and nor did we exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam".

Dr Mandaviya invited suggestions from the participants on taking up unique ventures and expanding the ambit of operations of IRCS. The participants openly shared their thoughts on best practices and innovative endeavours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)