New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav on Friday visited the LiFE pavilion set up by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the ongoing Bharat Parva at Red Fort.

On the occasion, minister Yadav interacted with the visitors at the pavillion and asked them to become pro-planet people by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

The LiFE pavilion was opened to the general public on Republic Day. The pavilion encapsulates the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become a pro-planet person to save the mother earth from the impact of climate change.

The pavilion had various interactive tools to disseminate information about Mission LiFE.

The interactive medium in the pavilion is expected to encourage and motivate the youth and help build up further momentum on Mission LiFE. (ANI)

