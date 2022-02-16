Jodhpur, Feb 16 (PTI) Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the investigation in REET paper leak case should be transparent and outcome should come on time.

Pilot, who was here to attend a wedding function hosted by a Congress leader, said that it did not make any difference who was investigating the case.

"It does not make any difference who should do the investigation. But the investigation should be transparent and its outcome should be in time,” Pilot said.

He said the outcome should be such that not not disappoint the applicants.

"Congress party is truly standing with the REET applicants and they should be taken into confidence with regard to the investigation," Pilot said.

On holding of a re-examination, the leader said no fee should be charged from the applicants on their re-appearance in the fresh exam.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) was held in September last year for over 30,000 posts.

It was later found by the authorities that the question paper was leaked before the exam began, leading to launch of a probe into the matter.

