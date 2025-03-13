Shimla, Mar 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (HPSACS) on Thursday directed all the concerned NGOs in the state to ensure referring at least five injecting drug users to the psychiatric department each week, officials said.

Chairing a monthly meeting of HPSACS here, its project director Rajiv Kumar said the NGO staff must accompany the injecting drug users during the process and ensure continuous monitoring of their health.

Discussions were also held on the efforts being made by different non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working under HPSACS.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of injecting drug use in the state, Kumar said referring such cases to the psychiatric department regularly could be a positive step in tackling the menace.

Every district has a dedicated psychiatric department where young individuals struggling with addiction can be treated, he said.

Kumar also said that regular check-ups, counselling and therapy have proven highly effective in helping individuals overcome drug addiction.

"Psychological counselling in particular brings about a positive change in the mindset of injecting drug users, which gradually reduces their dependency on drugs. It also boosts their confidence and enables them to reintegrate into a normal life," Kumar said.

