Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Regardless of his role as an Opposition leader in the past and now as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin on Saturday said he has always been serving the people as one among them.

"Me and the DMK -- of which he is the president -- were because of the people," the Chief Minister said and claimed that he has been going around the State, reaching out to the people and ameliorating their conditions. When he was the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and also after becoming the Chief Minister of the State, he said he has been nurturing his home constituency - Kolathur.

"Regardless of being leader of the Opposition party in the past and now as Chief Minister, I have always been serving you as one among the people," Stalin said after distributing welfare aids to the people and inaugurating renovation work at Kolathur here.

The Chief Minister launched the renovation work of the Corporation High School at Kolathur taken up under the City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain programme at an estimated cost of Rs 90.59 lakh and also laid the foundation stones for infrastructure projects. Also, he distributed educational aid to school and college students on the occasion.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and senior officials participated.

At Jamalia Lane in the constituency, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for constructing new tenements by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at an estimated cost of Rs 17.63 crore. About 130 units would be constructed.

Earlier, Stalin appealed to the people to join the government's efforts in eradicating child labour in the State.

In his message on the eve of World Day against Child Labour, the Chief Minister called upon parents to take a pledge not to send their children to work. PTI

