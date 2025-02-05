New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to the Delhi voters to cast their vote to elect those people who have worked for Delhi and reject those who have "cheated" them by making "false promises."

"The voting process has started in the Delhi Assembly elections. I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi," Kharge said in a post on X.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Working As Receptionist in Kozhikode Jumps off 1st Floor of Hotel After Owner and 2 Staff Members Try To Rape Her, Suffers Serious Injuries; Probe Launched.

"If Delhi has to move forward on the path of development like before, then choose those people who have really worked for Delhi. They have not cheated you by making false promises," he added.

The Congress president also appealed to the voters to reject those who only want to hold on to power.

Also Read | Ferraris, Porsches, BMWs and Other Luxury Cars Seized by Bengaluru Transport Department for Plying Without Paying Taxes (Watch Video).

"Those who have not taken even a single step for broken roads, dirty water, garbage everywhere and polluted air and only made excuses, you have to think how much they care about you before pressing the button on the EVM. Those who only want to hold on to power by doing fake wrestling are not the rightful owners of your vote. Delhi's brotherhood, harmony, prosperity, well-being, and all-inclusive development are paramount," he said.

"You should choose the one who put Delhi on the path of progress. I urge our youth, especially those who are voting for the first time, to welcome this festival of democracy and definitely take part in voting. Every need will be fulfilled, Development of Delhi is necessary," he added.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms 'achievements'.The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) up against BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)