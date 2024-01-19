New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 9 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as a planned maintenance-induced weakness in oil business earnings was offset by stability in retail and telecom verticals.

Net profit of Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 25.52 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal - was 9.3 per cent higher than Rs 15,792 crore, or Rs 23.19 a share, earning a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ceremony: All Government Offices Under Chandigarh Administration To Stay Closed on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

The revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 2.2 lakh crore. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)