New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit, as its retail business rebounded and telecom earnings rose.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - compared to Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Profit was also up sequentially from Rs 16,563 crore in the July-September quarter.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.43 lakh crore from Rs 2.27 lakh crore in October-December 2023.

