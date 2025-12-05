Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] December 5 (ANI): MDMK Founder and General Secretary Vaiko, referring to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's judgment on the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting, alleged a rise in religious fanaticism within the judiciary and called it a "worrying" trend.

During a press conference at his MDMK headquarters in Egmore, the party leader accused the Madras High Court judge of delivering a verdict arbitrarily. He also criticised the judgment, suggesting that the judge should openly align himself with Hindutva forces.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin in India: Russian President Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Making Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Conflict.

"The Madurai judge has given a judgment that spreads the poison in his mind, acting in complete arbitrariness. He should resign from that judicial post if he wants to join the Hindutva forces and spit venom. One must not do such things while sitting in a judge's chair. I am worried that religious fanaticism is growing within the judiciary," said MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

He further accused the BJP of allegedly creating religious conflict in Tamil Nadu to win elections.

Also Read | Operation Sagar Bandhu: India Sets Up Fully Operational Field Hospital in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya Amid Cyclone Ditwah.

"All these years, no such issue arose in Thirupparankundram. Murugan devotees happily worshipped Lord Murugan. Not even small quarrels occurred. Just like how the BJP stirred up controversy using the Ram temple in the North, they now want to create religious conflict in Tamil Nadu to win elections. The BJP-RSS are trying to enter the egalitarian soil of Tamil Nadu...." said Vaiko.

During the press conference, the MDMK founder also announced that he will conduct a 190-km Equality March from January 2 to January 12, to protest rising drug consumption in Tamil Nadu.

The MDMK leader stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over a flag symbolising equality in the state to him. He further mentioned that Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai, Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan, and leaders of other alliance parties will also participate in the event.

"To emphasize demands such as the eradication of drugs and preventing caste clashes, under my leadership, a 190-km Equality March will be held for 11 days from January 2 to January 12, from Tiruchirappalli to Madurai. Since it is an Equality March, the red-and-yellow flag containing symbols representing Hindu temples, Christian churches, Islamic mosques, and Sikh gurdwaras will be handed over to me by Chief Minister Stalin, who will inaugurate the march in Trichy. Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai, Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan, and leaders of other alliance parties will participate in the event. Poet Vairamuthu will participate in the concluding ceremony in Madurai," said Vaiko.

He further mentioned that students from medical and engineering colleges will participate in large numbers. He called for strict punishments to eradicate alcohol and drug abuse within the state.

"From the volunteers' wing, youth wing, and students' wing, a thousand people have been selected as participants. Each of them will be given a separate uniform. Students from medical and engineering colleges will participate in large numbers. School and college students and women are being affected by alcohol and drugs. Caste-based groups in colleges are causing clashes among students. Teachers and principals of educational institutions must prevent this. Parents must discipline their children. Colleges should nurture friendship and social consciousness. To eradicate alcohol and drug abuse, the government and police must take action," said Vaiko.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took a jibe at the BJP over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, saying people will decide if they need development or politics in the city.

In an X post, CM Stalin invoked the demand for a Madurai metro rail and the completion of AIIMS in the city as a counter to the ongoing row after the BJP held a protest on Thursday."Does Madurai need development politics or politics? The people will decide. Metro Rail, AIIMS, New Factories & Jobs! These are what the people living there are asking for Madurai's development," MK Stalin wrote.

The controversy sparked after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the single-bench order and directed that the petitioner, along with 10 others, be permitted to ascend to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam. The BJP protested in Madurai, claiming that the ruling DMK defied the court order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)